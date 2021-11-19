Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 11:41

Aldi announces plans to open three new stores in Cork

The three new Cork stores are among 30 new stores to be created across the country. 
Supermarket giant Aldi has announced plans to open three new stores in Cork as part of a €320 million Irish expansion drive.

Amy Nolan

The new Cork stores are set to open in Clonakilty, Kanturk and Carrigaline and are among 30 new stores to be created across the country. 

Aldi has said it will increase its investment in Ireland by more than 75% over the next three years compared to 2019-2021.

The new stores will provide additional trading opportunities for the 330 Irish producers Aldi now partners with.

Aldi will spend over €1 billion with Irish producers this year, an increase of almost 20% on 2020, including €250 million on Irish food and drink during the busy Christmas trading period.

“We’re investing €320 million over the next three years in the opening of 30 new stores, bringing unbeatable prices, value and employment to more towns, villages and city suburbs,” Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director at Aldi Ireland said.

“This investment builds on the €1.6 billion we have already invested in Ireland and is a clear sign of our ambition, and the demand that exists for Aldi to be in more locations across Ireland.

“It’s also great news for Irish food and drink producers, who will have more opportunity to trade with Aldi," he continued.

Aldi currently operates 149 stores in Ireland.

Earlier this week, Aldi also announced that it has lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission to extend and revamp its Douglas store located on the Douglas Road.

The plans, if approved, would see half a million euro invested with the store space growing by 30% from 1,000 sq m to 1,303 sq m.

Aldi submits plans to extend one of its Cork stores by 30%

