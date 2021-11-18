Man avoids further jail time for involvement in assault on Mallow woman out celebrating the New Year

A young Mallow woman out celebrating the New Year was assaulted by another woman and a man as she walked across a church carpark around midnight.

31-year-old William Donohoe was later charged with a count of assault causing harm, he left the country and a European arrest warrant was issued. However, before it was executed, he handed himself up at Anglesea Street garda station in Cork and said he understood there was a warrant for his arrest.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault. The assault causing harm charge against him was dropped by the state.

Detective Garda Paul O’Shea outlined the background to the crime and handed in a victim impact statement for the woman in her mid-twenties who was assaulted.

Judge Helen Boyle noted from reading the victim’s statement that the young woman’s mood had been affected.

“She lives in fear, she has lost confidence. She hopes you (the accused) comes out of this a better person and is glad you owned up to what you did. She hopes you will reform, following on from this conviction.

“It is clear from the victim impact statement that your plea of guilty saved her giving evidence,” Judge Boyle said.

The maximum sentence for a simple assault is six months. The judge imposed five months, suspended the last month and backdated the four months to August 22 when he handed himself in at Anglesea Street as he has been in custody since then.

The offence occurred at the church carpark in Mallow on New Year’s Day 2019.

William Donohoe of 13 Friar Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 1, 2019 at Church of Resurrection, Bellevue, Mallow, County Cork, he did assault a woman.

Detective Garda Paul O’Shea said the injured party was socialising with friends in The Arches Bar in Mallow and the defendant and another woman were in another group.

The different groups were not known to each other but they happened to meet and there was a very slight exchange between them.

The injured party left, crossed the road and was walking along when the defendant and the woman with him followed her. The woman with the defendant was carrying a glass. The victim was knocked to the ground and struck.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said of Donohoe, “He is not from Mallow. Most people there would not know him. He was visiting relatives in Mallow. There would have been a challenge to identifying him if the case had been contested.

“I am not saying it would not have been overcome but it was a hurdle, and proceeded to plead guilty anyway.” The barrister stressed that it was not the defendant who was carrying the glass.

Judge Boyle said to the accused, “You have significant number of previous including one for assault.

“You were very intoxicated on the night and were arrested on public order charges later that night arising out of your intoxication."