People of Cork urged to shine a light on inclusion by dedicating a star to a loved on

CORK people have been urged to support Cope Foundation’s virtual giving page and shine a light on inclusion this Christmas.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher and Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Seamus McGrath have officially launched this year’s ‘Light Up Cork’.

The website - www.lightupcork.ie - which is designed by Amy Begley, shows a night sky over a number of well-known landmarks across Cork city and county.

Donors are asked to dedicate a star to a loved one. By lighting up a star they are also shining a light on Cork and inclusion.

The landmarks represent some of the towns and areas where Cope Foundation services and supports are available - Shandon Bells in Cork city; St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh and the Baltimore Beacon in West Cork all feature.

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive of Cope Foundation, said: “We are delighted to partner with Amy Begley for our 2021 Christmas campaign. Amy is a very talented graphic designer and visual artist who is also supported by Cope Foundation.

We hope that ‘Light Up Cork’ will help us to raise much-needed funds for our organisation but, more importantly, it is about shining a light on inclusion.”

Cope Foundation is asking the people of Cork to ‘Light Up’ on Friday, December 3 to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “It can be something as simple as wearing a Christmas jumper with flashing lights, a Santa hat with a light or even putting lights around your laptop at work.”

Cllr Seamus McGrath added: “Dedicating a star to someone special in your life is a really lovely gift idea that will give back to so many people across Cork city and county.”

Cope Foundation supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and/or autism and has a growing network of 70 centres across Cork.