Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

People of Cork urged to shine a light on inclusion by dedicating a star to a loved on

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher and Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Seamus McGrath have officially launched this year’s ‘Light Up Cork’
People of Cork urged to shine a light on inclusion by dedicating a star to a loved on

Deputy Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Seamus McGrath and Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher with Emma as they shine a light on inclusion to launch Cope Foundation’s new Christmas campaign, Light Up Cork. Donors are asked to dedicate a star to a loved one on the Light Up Cork virtual giving page. By lighting up a star they are also shining a light on Cork and inclusion. Picture: Darragh Kane

Sarah O’Dwyer

CORK people have been urged to support Cope Foundation’s virtual giving page and shine a light on inclusion this Christmas.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher and Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Seamus McGrath have officially launched this year’s ‘Light Up Cork’.

The website - www.lightupcork.ie - which is designed by Amy Begley, shows a night sky over a number of well-known landmarks across Cork city and county. 

Donors are asked to dedicate a star to a loved one. By lighting up a star they are also shining a light on Cork and inclusion.  

The landmarks represent some of the towns and areas where Cope Foundation services and supports are available - Shandon Bells in Cork city; St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh and the Baltimore Beacon in West Cork all feature.

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive of Cope Foundation, said: “We are delighted to partner with Amy Begley for our 2021 Christmas campaign. Amy is a very talented graphic designer and visual artist who is also supported by Cope Foundation. 

We hope that ‘Light Up Cork’ will help us to raise much-needed funds for our organisation but, more importantly, it is about shining a light on inclusion.” 

Cope Foundation is asking the people of Cork to ‘Light Up’ on Friday, December 3 to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.  

Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “It can be something as simple as wearing a Christmas jumper with flashing lights, a Santa hat with a light or even putting lights around your laptop at work.” 

Cllr Seamus McGrath added: “Dedicating a star to someone special in your life is a really lovely gift idea that will give back to so many people across Cork city and county.”

Cope Foundation supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and/or autism and has a growing network of 70 centres across Cork.

Read More

Donkey Sanctuary Ireland operating in 'crisis mode' as charity appeals for public support

More in this section

'Blatant disregard': Gardaí object to renewal of the licence for one of Cork’s biggest pubs 'Blatant disregard': Gardaí object to renewal of the licence for one of Cork’s biggest pubs
Registration opens for the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration opens for the 2022 Cork City Marathon
Lack of doctors in North Lee area of Cork leading to 'crisis' in GP workforce Lack of doctors in North Lee area of Cork leading to 'crisis' in GP workforce
charity
'High level of demand' with Covid test appointments hard to come by in Cork

'High level of demand' with Covid test appointments hard to come by in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more