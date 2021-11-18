Countdown to the County Finals: Cork pupils pen poem to wish their team well in this weekend's game 

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 14:14

Pupils from Ms Madden's 5th Class in Scoil Oilibheir, Ballyvolane. Picture provided by Ms Madden.

As excitement mounts ahead of this weekend's county finals, pupils at one Cork school have taken the time to pen a poem to wish Glen Rovers the best of luck ahead of their game. 

Glen Rovers will meet Midleton in the Cork hurling final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday at 3pm. 

The poem, written by Ms Madden's 5th Class in Scoil Oilibhéir, Ballyvolane, is below. 

Up The Glen

On the 21st of November, at dawn we will rise, Nerves in our gut, a glint in our eyes.

To Páirc Uí Chaoimh we will go, and cheer on our team, With flags, banners and headbands, all Yellow, Black and Green.

Our third final in a row, one thing is for sure, Our players are able, skilful and mature.

The team are ready, to use their experience, Will the Sean Óg Murphy Cup make another appearance?

Patrick Horgan, have we ever seen better?

The way he reads the game, and fights for that Sliotar.

He is a hero in the Glen, for the young and the old, For many years to come, his story will be told.

Or what about our goalie Hickey, he is the king at the back, With Lynch, Dooling, Moylan and Mc Donnell, skill is something our backs don’t lack!

The Downey brothers, have been causing havoc all year, Rob’s final clearance in the semi, gave us a real reason to cheer.

Noonan and O’Donavan will try to take control in the centre, Plans put in place by Lynam, their mentor.

Our forwards in every match, come full of tricks, The scoreboard on fire with points from Coughlan and Kenefick.

We are very proud here in Scoil Oilibheir, Of Mr Brosnan, our favourite player.

Points he can score from all over the grass, Best of luck Mr Brosnan from all in 5th class!

