Cork GAA submit plans for potential SHD on Cork's northside

Plans for yet another large-scale housing development are in the pipeline for Cork's northside.

Cork County GAA Board is engaging with An Bord Pleanála regarding the potential to develop more than 300 residential units on Cork GAA Lands at Old Whitechurch Road, Kilbarry, Cork City.

Should planning permission be granted, the site will then be sold to generate funds for Cork GAA. This initiative is designed to help promote and support GAA in Cork, and to put Cork GAA on a firm financial footing, according to information provided to The Echo by Cork GAA.

Proposal

In its current format, the plans for the strategic housing development (SHD) would see the demolition of buildings, and the construction of 309 residential units.

These are broken down into 98 semi-detached units - 20 four-bed units and 78 three-bed units, 99 terraced units - comprising four four-bed units, 50 three-bed units and 45 two-bed units, 49 duplex units -comprising 25 two-bed units and 24 one-bed units, and 63 apartments - comprising 48 two-bed units and 15 one-bedroom units.

Cork GAA said that the development also includes the provision of a crèche facility, as well as the provision of a riverside amenity park for the benefit of both the future occupants of the development, as well as those living in the wider area.

Lands

The parcel of land in question was bought in the 1960s as a strategic purchase by Cork County Board to develop playing fields etc. There was also a hurley factory built on the land which has now ceased trading.

There is no further requirement for playing fields in this area and the land has been zoned in recent times for mainly residential.

The subject lands are located within Kilbarry on the northern fringe of Cork City. The site consists of a total landholding of 14.80 Hectares / 36.57 Acres.

The site abounds the old Whitechurch Road to the west, the City North Business Park to the south, the existing GAA grounds of Delaney’s GAA Club to the east and the Glenamought River along the northern boundary.

The site in the majority is zoned for residential use.

An Bord Pleanála will rule on whether the development can proceed to formal application stage as planned by January 21, 2022.