Donkey Sanctuary Ireland operating in 'crisis mode' as charity appeals for public support

CORK-based charity, The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, has said it is operating in “crisis mode” and has appealed for public support this winter to help tackle a deepening, national donkey welfare crisis.

The organisation, which is one of the country’s largest animal welfare charities, has said across Ireland the number of donkeys requiring rescue, rehoming, and sanctuary care has reached unsustainable and unmanageable levels.

This is driven by what the charity has described as a “perfect storm” of chronic, long-term irresponsible breeding, a lack of education and awareness, and human hardships triggered by Covid-19.

Between 2018 and 2020, reports of poor donkey welfare to The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland by members of the public rose 44% from 373 per year to 536 per year, and telephone advice calls rose 150% from 641 to 1,601.

The charity has more than 1,800 donkeys in its care and, though its sanctuary facilities have been full for many years, teams work in communities all over Ireland to find new homes for donkeys and provide transport, veterinary, and welfare services.

“The factors driving Ireland’s donkey welfare problems are numerous and difficult to resolve,” The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland’s country manager, Laura Foster, said.

The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

“Of course, we will continue to care for thousands of donkeys every year, but working in crisis mode is unacceptable and unsustainable. Put simply, we need to tackle this problem in the long-term through better owner education, a national clamp-down on breeding, and more enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act in cases of abuse and neglect.”

Ms Foster said welfare teams are bracing themselves for an “extremely challenging winter” and appealed to the public to donate if possible.

Cases of poor donkey welfare are also overwhelming other charities in Ireland including, Hungry Horse Outside, Sathya Sai Sanctuary, and My Lovely Horse Rescue. “We rescue many donkeys and mules, and we try to keep emergency spaces, but now these are filled on a daily basis,” Martina Kenny of My Lovely Horse Rescue said.

She echoed calls for the need for stronger enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act.