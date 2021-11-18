Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 10:22

Collection of mobile phone data used for Dwyer conviction contrary to EU law - ECJ adviser

The ECJ case arose after Dywer, originally from Bandon, challenged the Irish law which allowed for the retention of his phone data by Gardaí, which the Irish Supreme Court referred on to Europe.
Collection of mobile phone data used for Dwyer conviction contrary to EU law - ECJ adviser

The ECJ case arose after Dywer, originally from Bandon, challenged the Irish law which allowed for the retention of his phone data by Gardaí, which the Irish Supreme Court referred on to Europe. Pic: Collins Courts.

Muireann Duffy

The collection of mobile phone data used by Gardaí as part of efforts to convict Graham Dwyer, and the Irish law which allowed the practice to take place, were contrary to EU law, a senior judicial adviser at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has said.

The Advocate General's advice will be considered by judges in the appeal which could have a far-reaching impact on how policing authorities throughout the EU gather evidence. A verdict is expected next year, according to The Irish Times.

The ECJ case arose after Dywer challenged the Irish law which allowed for the retention of his phone data by Gardaí, which the Irish Supreme Court referred on to Europe.

In 2015, Dwyer was convicted for the murder of Elaine O'Hara in 2012, with mobile phone data making up a key part of the prosecution's case. Dwyer has also lodged a separate appeal to his conviction with the Irish courts.

A hearing in September heard representations from a number of EU member states, including Ireland, calling for less restrictive rules on data retention, arguing that such limitations would hinder the work of police forces. Similar issues from French and German courts are also being considered as part of the case.

On Thursday morning, Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordone stated previous case law demonstrates that "general and indiscriminate" retention of mobile phone data "is permitted only in the event of a serious threat to national security".

Dwyer's legal representative, Remy Farrell SC previously told the ECJ hearing that the Irish law allowing phone data to be kept for two years was "extreme", claiming it allowed mobile phones to be used as "personal tracking devices"

More in this section

Irish Water announces completion of project to end discharge of poorly treated waste in parts of Cork Irish Water announces completion of project to end discharge of poorly treated waste in parts of Cork
Cork man who ended up in spiral of addiction and thefts jailed for six months Cork man who ended up in spiral of addiction and thefts jailed for six months
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Further 3,633 cases recorded as hospitalisations continue to rise
courts
DENIS SCANNELL

Unexpected delays in process of renaming street in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more