Cork man who ended up in spiral of addiction and thefts jailed for six months

A Cork man who had such promise as a teenaged soccer player that he got trials with clubs in the UK ended up in a spiral of addiction and thefts and now he has been jailed for six months.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the most recent offences committed by Daniel O’Donovan of Mount Nebo Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork.

At 2.20 a.m. on April 25 he caused criminal damage to a car parked on Pine Street, Cork, by smashing the rear window.

When the defendant was arrested near the scene he had a small cut to his finger, and on examination of the smashed window there was a small blood stain.

A forensic examination was carried out and a DNA analysis established that the blood on the window matched that of the accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher commented, “The man with the broken window has not been compensated for €728 worth of criminal damage. It was very good detective work to get the blood and the forensics on it.”

On August 4 last year, Daniel O’Donovan was stopped at Cathedral Street, Cork, and found to have a bottle of Armani perfume that he admitted stealing from Brown Thomas on St. Patrick’s Street.

The most recent theft carried out by O’Donovan was committed on September 30 this year when he went into Boots pharmacy in Blackpool and stole €528 worth of property from the shelves.

Sgt. Davis said the accused had 116 previous convictions including 20 for theft and three for causing criminal damage.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the accused man did not seek bail as he was having such difficulty with alcohol.

“He actually needed to go into custody – it is a very sad state of affairs. He literally went into prison to dry out. He has been in custody for the past two weeks.

“He was a very fine sportsman. In his time he had trials across the water and so on and so forth. But things went downhill for him with alcohol and substance abuse,” the solicitor said.

He said the accused had cycles of rehabilitation, relapse and reoffending.