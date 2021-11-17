Further 3,633 cases recorded as hospitalisations continue to rise

Public health officials have confirmed 3,633 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 634 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

There has been a total of 5,609 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

This includes 43 deaths newly notified since last Wednesday.

In Cork, a total of 3,367 cases were recorded in the seven days from November 4 to midnight on November 15.

The seven-day incidence per 100,000 population was 620.2.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county in the 14 days from November 2 to November 15 was 6,548 and the 14-day incidence rate for the same period was 1206.2.