Almost 80 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

Almost 80 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, 45 admitted patients were waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital this morning and 22 people are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Potential cancellation of procedures

Yesterday, management at Cork University Hospital warned that some non-urgent medical procedures scheduled to take place at the hospital could be cancelled as it implemented its hospital surge plan.

They said that the emergency department at the hospital has been “exceptionally busy” over the past number of weeks and that due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

They also said the increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital is also putting significant pressure on services.

“Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent. Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The Mercy University Hospital said its emergency department is also currently experiencing high demand due to an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs.

Escalation policy implemented

The hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the emergency department and a spokesperson said that while the ED remains open 24/7 it is regrettable that patients will experience delays.

“The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus.

The public are reminded that South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

“Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for,” the spokesperson said.