Family of terminally ill Cork mum reunited with their daughter in Australia 

A TERMINALLY ill Cork mum living in Australia is starting chemotherapy treatment this week after being reunited with her parents, who travelled to be with her and her family.

Farranree native Susan Ricken has been living in Perth for the past ten years with her husband John Paul. The couple has two children – Leo, who is two and a half years old, and Lucy, who was born in March.

Susan, who is 35 years old, worked in Brown Thomas on Patrick Street before moving to Perth.

Susan was diagnosed over a month ago with terminal cancer after a mass was found on her bowel.

She had gone to hospital after becoming ill at home. She had emergency surgery over a week later and was discharged from hospital to recuperate with her family.

John Paul told The Echo that Susan’s parents, who travelled from Cork over a fortnight ago, had to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine before being reunited with Susan, John Paul and their children on Monday night.

He said Susan will now be returning to hospital for treatment on Wednesday.

He said: “She starts chemotherapy now.”

Friends of the family have come together to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for the family.

More than AU$95,000 (€61,000) has been raised – with one person donating AU€5,000 (over €3,200).

The couple’s friends explain on the GoFundMe page: “The funds raised will go towards rent assistance, general household bills and to help Susan in her life choices in the coming months. It will also provide some assistance to fly her parents out here for support.”

John Paul said the support from people at home in Cork has been overwhelming.

The campaign page is called Help a terminal mother of two, on GoFundMe.