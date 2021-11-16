Number of adults living in emergency accomodation in Cork has doubled in seven years, finds report

THE number of adults living in emergency accommodation in Cork has more than doubled over the past seven years.

That is according to a new report from Focus Ireland and Trinity College Dublin entitled 'The Focus On Homelessness'.

The nationwide analysis showed that the number of homeless adults in Cork increased from 200 people in 2014 to 412 people in June 2021.

Around 54% had been in emergency accommodation for over six months - a six fold increase from 2014 - and the ratio of men to women stood at 7:3.

It showed that in June there were 492 adults in emergency accommodation in the South West (Cork and Kerry) region- a 144% increase since 2014.

The increase has been seen across all age groups, with 25 to 44-year-olds making up the majority of the number of adults in living emergency accommodation in the region (over 50%).

Impact of demand for housing

Focus Ireland’s practise development manager, Gerard Spillane said that the reason for the increase was the growing demand for houses in Cork.

“One of the reasons for the high number of adults who are homeless is that demand is completely outweighing supply,” he said.

“The lack of one bed apartments is also a serious contributor to the number of adults who are homeless in Cork, particularly single people.”

Family homelessness

However, since the beginning of 2020, there has been what the report calls “a sharp drop” in family homelessness in the region.

In July 2019, 143 families were living in emergency accommodation in Cork and Kerry.

As of June 2021, that figure was at 46.

The number of children in emergency accommodation follows a similar trend.

As of June 2021, there were 94 children living in emergency accommodation in the region, the lowest level since December 2016.

Overall, there were 2,777 adult exits from emergency accommodation to housing in the South West from 2014 to 2021.

Despite this, the report suggests that the crisis is far from over.

The total number of dwellings required to meet the needs of those currently living in emergency accommodation in the South West is 484.

“The housing crisis in Cork has continued especially in the last four years as rents are now comparable with prices in larger cities,” Mr Spillane said.

“An offset of the crisis in the city is that many individuals and families are now being forced out of the city to the many surrounding towns and villages.”

The region is expected to spend around €17.2 million on services for households experiencing homelessness in 2021, a €7.4 million increase from last year.

Councillors inundated with appeals for help

During a presentation of the statistics, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Fergal Dennehy said that elements of the report were “concerning”.

"Homelessness is the biggest issue that we deal with on a day-to-day basis as a council by far," he said.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan agreed that homelessness was one of the county’s biggest issues, saying that councillors’ phones are inundated with “heartfelt appeals”from people.

"Thankfully we are seeing a decrease in the numbers of families in emergency accommodation, though we would all like that to decrease to zero,” she said.

“Last year alone Focus Ireland helped nearly 30 households in Cork out of homelessness.

"There is hope and there is progress and there is light at the end of the tunnel."