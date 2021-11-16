Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 11:56

'I’m the man you’re looking for': Cork man made immediate confession when approached by Gardaí 

The man entered the house at Marian Place on The Mardyke in Cork through an unlocked door.
Liam Heylin

A man who carried out a daylight burglary at a house in Cork confessed to the crime the moment that gardaí approached him saying, “I’m the man you’re looking for.” 

Detective Garda Myles Moran testified that the intruder entered the house at Marian Place on The Mardyke in Cork through an unlocked door.

Nothing was taken during the burglary, which occurred at 2.30 in the afternoon, and the trespass did not appear to have been premeditated.

Immediate confession and apology 

The detective agreed with defence barrister Emmet Boyle that the arrest of the accused was a very placid encounter.

In fact, David O’Sullivan of 41 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, said to gardaí as soon as they approached him, “I’m the man you are looking for.” 

Immediately on arrest he offered an apology for his actions.

Mr Boyle BL said, “He is on the waiting list for St. Francis Farm (treatment centre). He did not tender any resistance to gardaí.” 

Background 

David O’Sullivan has 147 previous convictions. Judge Helen Boyle said from the background report on the accused that while his risk of reoffending might not be low it may be reducing.

Mr Boyle BL asked the judge to be as lenient as possible to the accused, on what he described as the last chance principle.

“It seems to me you are at the lower end of the scale in terms of the gravity of offences. 

“You have shown significant and genuine remorse and you are actively engaging with Arbour House programme and looking to be admitted to St. Francis Farm," the judge said. 

“I propose to suspend the entirety of a 12-month sentence in your case.”

