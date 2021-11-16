Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 07:32

Man threatened to kill wife and children and then take own life, Cork court hears 

Before gardaí arrived at the house the defendant disarmed himself and went upstairs and barricaded himself into a bedroom.
The court heard the 32-year-old took a kitchen knife from the drawer and threatened his wife.

Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old man had “a type of mental breakdown” and threatened to kill his partner and their children with a hatchet and then take his own life.

The accused man came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing.

Detective Garda Michael Dillane gave evidence in relation to the case which occurred on October 24 2020.

Threats to kill

He also said that he had a hatchet and that he would kill his partner and their children and then commit suicide.

He caused criminal damage around the house during the violent threats.

Before gardaí arrived at the house the defendant disarmed himself and went upstairs and barricaded himself into a bedroom.

The accused had no previous convictions for similar offences. He had a very small number of convictions dating back to his early twenties for public order offences and one for having drugs for his own use.

John Devlin defence barrister said the defendant had moved out of the family home and now lives in temporary accommodation.

Not come to attention of gardaí since inicident

Mr Devlin said the accused had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since this occurred. Det. Garda Dillane agreed that this was so.

Mr Devlin BL also said the defendant had access to his children but had no contact anymore with his partner.

“He had a type of mental breakdown on the evening in question.

“Since then he has kept all his bail conditions. When interviewed he said he was not normally a violent person. He had no intention of acting on what he said.

“The marriage has come to an end. I would ask the court to deal with it in a most lenient manner. I wonder would the court consider a non-custodial sentence.

“He will attend with psychiatric services. He is making progress. He is also taking medication. And there is a protection order in place,” the defence barrister said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Remanded on bail 

Judge Helen Boyld said, “I would be anxious he would avail of all the services and that he does not approach or put in fear the victim in this case.”

Judge Boyle remanded the accused on continuing bail for sentencing on April 29 2022.

He will be sentenced on charges including, causing criminal damage, production of a weapon and making a threat to kill or cause serious harm.

cork courtcork crime
