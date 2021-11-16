Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Irish Water advises of possible water outages in Cork city today

Irish Water said it understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure its work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.
Irish Water has advised that watermain connection works on Gerald Griffin Street, in the city may disrupt customers water supply in surrounding areas from 9pm tonight until 1am on Wednesday.

Amy Nolan

Customers on St Patricks Terrace, St Patricks Arch, Farran Street, Wrixon’s Lane, Gerald Griffin Ave and Bleasby Street may experience a disruption to water supply for approximately four hours.

During these planned works, homes and businesses in the above areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. 

Irish Water has said following these improvement works, the water supply may take an additional two to three hours to return as the water refills the network.

In order to complete the works in a safe and efficient manner, a section of Gerald Griffin Street will remain closed to traffic from 7.30pm to 6am.

"The suggested diversion route for northbound traffic is to take Wolfe Tone Street via Cathedral Road as far as North Monastery Road and continue eastbound to the junction with Great William O’Brien Street before heading North. 

"Those travelling southbound can do so via the Watercourse Road to Cathedral Walk before heading westbound as far as Gerald Griffin Street," Irish Water said in a statement. 

"Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause," the statement continued.

Customers can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 with any queries about the works. 

