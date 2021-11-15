West Cork woman (66) receives seventh conviction for refusing to wear a mask in shops 

A 66-year-old grandmother who has spent a month in prison for her repeated refusal to wear masks in shops has received her seventh conviction for breaching the Covid 19 regulations.

Margaret Buttimer (66) of The Cottage, St Fintan's Road, Bandon, Co Cork today appeared before Bandon District Court in Co Cork in connection with failing to wear a mask in Supervalu Shopping Centre in the town on October 21 last.

Her solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said that whilst his client wasn’t admitting the offence she was also not contesting the evidence. He told Judge James McNulty that his client didn’t believe that she had committed an offence on the date in question by failing to wear a mask.

Dwayne Hunt, who is the manager of Supervalu in Bandon said that he was alerted to the fact that Ms Buttimer wasn’t wearing a mask at the tills on the morning of October 21st.

He went to the check out shortly after 10.30am on the day of the offence and asked Margaret Buttimer to put on a mask. She declined. They went outside the store and he again urged her to wear a mask for the safety of staff and patrons if she planned to go back in.

Whilst she wasn’t in any way verbally abusive, Buttimer informed Mr Hunt that she would be re-entering the shop without a mask.

Gardai were called to the scene and arrived within minutes. Garda Paul Gleeson again asked Buttimer to don a mask. She refused and was arrested.

No defence evidence was called. Mr Taaffe told Judge McNulty that the partner of Ms Buttimer was becoming increasingly concerned about her becoming “forgetful and doing unusual things.”

Report from a psychiatrist

A report from a consultant psychiatrist who specialises in the mental health of older people was handed in to the court for consideration. Dr Eleanor Mullan’s report indicated that there was a suggestion of a psychiatric disorder in the case but not sufficient current evidence to make a definite diagnosis.

Mr Taaffe said that his client was set to receive an MRI scan. The case was adjourned until December 16 to facilitate the taking place and analysis of the scan.

Convicted for breach of regulations

Judge McNulty convicted Ms Buttimer for breaching the Covid regulations. Five of her previous convictions relate to Ms Buttimer not wearing a mask whilst the sixth consists of a minor public order offence which occurred during the breaching of the Covid conditions.

Mr Taaffe said that there was grounds to suggest his client had a degenerative condition. However, Judge McNulty said that he was unable to indulge in “sympathetic speculation” in the absence of more definite medical evidence.

The judge deferred the imposing of the penalty in the case until December 16 next. The results and analysis of the MRI will be presented to the court on that occasion.

Background

Meanwhile, at the first hearing of the case last month Sgt Paul Kelly said that Ms Buttimer was a "habitual offender" in relation to flouting the Covid restrictions.

At previous and similar cases the court heard that she told management at stores that she was only answerable to God.

Mr Taaffe has repeatedly informed the court of the efforts being made by the family of his client to monitor her behaviour.

"Significant effort has been made to prevent it (the offending). But it can't be done all the time.” Judge McNulty enquired last month if Ms Buttimer was vaccinated and was told she wasn't. He also asked if she was still visiting her elderly mother unvaccinated and unmasked and was informed that was the case.

Ms Buttimer has to keep the peace, be of good behaviour and commit no further offences whilst she is on bail pending her December court appearance.