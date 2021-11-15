Family of Cork teen tragically killed in accident organise fundraiser for Mercy hospital in his memory

THE parents of a teenager who died tragically last year are marking his anniversary this week with a fundraising torchlight walk in his memory.

Thirteen-year-old Jimmy Horgan, from Blackrock, died after he was hit by a truck on Sheares St on November 17 last year.

The teenager was a first-year student at Presentation Brothers College.

His parents Ernest and Rachel Horgan have raised almost €40,000 for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation in his memory through an online fundraising account.

On Wednesday evening, a torchlight walk will begin at the Lee Rowing Club on the Marina at 6pm as part of the fundraiser.

On their idonate.ie page, Ernest and Rachel said: “Following his accident on November 17th last year, Jimmy received immediate, professional and compassionate care from the medical and ancillary staff of the Mercy Hospital. Despite their many heroic efforts, Jimmy slipped away from us and our hearts, and those of his sisters and brother, are broken. In his beautiful memory, we are holding a torchlight walk on his first anniversary, Wednesday 17th, at 6 pm starting outside Lee Rowing Club and heading to the Blackrock pier.

"There are no lights on the Marina, so please bring torches or lanterns.”

They added: “In gratitude to the staff of the Mercy University Hospital, we have also decided to make it a fundraiser for the hospital to honour Jimmy's memory. All funds raised here will go directly to this great cause.”

Donations can be made online by searching for “Torchlight Walk in memory of Jimmy Horgan” on idonate.ie.