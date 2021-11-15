55 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

55 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 35 admitted patients were waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital this morning while 20 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 401 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals around the country earlier today according to the INMO Trolley Watch.

302 of these patients are waiting in the emergency departments, while 99 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

It comes as latest HSE figures show that there were just nine general hospital beds available at the city’s main hospitals last night - six at the Cork University Hospital and three at the Mercy University Hospital.

Just three critical care beds were available in the city- two at Cork University Hospital and one at the Mercy University Hospital.

Hospitals in Cork, and around the country are currently caring for a significant number of people in hospital with Covid.

According to the latest figures, there are 617 people with the virus in hospital, the highest number of patients since February during the third wave of the pandemic.

More than 100 of these people are in intensive care units.

Last night, 51 people with the virus were being cared for at hospitals in Cork- 40 at the Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 11 at the Mercy University Hospital.

Eight patients with Covid-19 were receiving care at the critical care unit at CUH.