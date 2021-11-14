Cork photographers' pictures recognised at virtual awards ceremony

TWO Cork photographers were selected from over 1,000 entries to the 12th Clean Coast ‘Love Your Coast’ Photography competition to collect accolades at a virtual awards ceremony held last Friday.

Michael Goulding won third place in the category Coastal Landscape for his image entitled ‘Epic’, taken at Mizen Head. Meanwhile photographer, John Hall took second place in a new category called Creativity and the Coast for his photo entitled ‘Foggy Morning at Scilly’, Kinsale, as seen pictured right.

Other images from Cork also featured in the showcased works, including Marcela Gleixner - ‘A seashell found on the Garryvoe beach in Cork’ —shortlisted within the top 10 images for the Creativity and the Coast category.

Dan Lettice’s image ‘Breaching Common Dolphin’ taken in Reen Pier, Union Hall, Co Cork and Derek Bolton photograph titled ‘My Bubble’ taken in Barlogue, Baltimore, Co Cork were also among the top 10 photographers in the Wildlife and Underwater Category.

Finally, David Keeley with his ‘Clontarf Bridge’ taken at Cork Harbour was one of the top 10 photographers for the Coastal Heritage Category.

The competition had a prize fund of €5,000 for the amateur photographers competing in five categories: Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, People & the Coast, Wildlife & the Coast and the introduction of a brand-new Love Your Coast Category for 2021, Creativity and the Coast.

“This is the 12th year of the competition and it has been very successful and very well received and we have seen some of the most amazing photographs of our coast over the last number of years,” said Michael John O’Mahony, director of the Environmental Education Unit.”This is more than just a photography competition: we are an island nation and our coast and marine environment are incredibly important to us.

“Clean Coasts has almost 2,000 volunteer groups who are doing amazing work when it comes to managing and protecting our marine environment, so these photographs are a way for everybody to appreciate and celebrate our coast and be inspired to get involved too.”