Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 16:58

Bodies of elderly couple found at a home in Kerry

Gardaí are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman in their 80s were found at a house in Kenmare on Sunday. Picture Denis Minihane.

James Ward

The bodies of an elderly couple have been found at a home in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman in their 80s were found at a house in Kenmare on Sunday.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene and have since been removed to the University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.

The scene is preserved pending the outcome of the post-mortems, which will assist Garda in determining the course of their inquiries.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

