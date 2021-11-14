Bodies of elderly couple found at a home in Kerry

The bodies of an elderly couple have been found at a home in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman in their 80s were found at a house in Kenmare on Sunday.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene and have since been removed to the University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.

The scene is preserved pending the outcome of the post-mortems, which will assist Garda in determining the course of their inquiries.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.