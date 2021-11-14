50-year-old Cork man appears in court in connection with €105k drug seizure

A fifty year old man has appeared before a special sitting of a court charged in connection with a €105,000 drug seizure by gardaí who stopped and searched a car on the Cork Mallow Road last Friday.

Sean McGuire of Rooskagh Valley, Shanagarry, Co Cork was before Mallow District Court this morning where he was charged with two drugs offences.

Mr McGuire was charged with possessing cocaine and with possessing cocaine for sale or supply at Lissard, Burnfort, Co Cork on November 12.

Det Garda Will Hosford gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told Judge Colm Roberts that McGuire made no reply to the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Insp Tony Sullivan said gardaí had no objection to bail being granted in the case once certain conditions were put in place.

Det Garda Hosford said gardaí wanted Mr McGuire to hand over his passport to gardaí and not to apply for any new travel documents and to reside at his address at Shanagarry.

They also wanted him to notify them of any change of address so and to sign on three times a week at Midleton Garda Station between 9am and 9pm.

Judge Roberts also made it a condition of Mr McGuire’s bail that he provide gardaí with a mobile phone number and he keep his phone charged and in credit so he can be reached at all times.

He told Mr McGuire that failing to keep the phone charged or in credit or choosing not to to answer it when called by gardaí could lead to him being detained in custody.

He remanded Mr McGuire on his own bond of €500 and an independent surety of €1,000 to appear again at Mallow District Court on December 21 for the DPP’s directions in the case.

Free legal aid was granted in the case after the defendant’s earnings as a courier were outlined to the court.