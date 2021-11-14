Cork teen admits to trespassing on property in a manner that caused fear to inhabitants 

A teenager has admitted at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he trespassed on a property in Ballyvolane in a manner that caused fear to the people living there.

19-year-old Ethan Naughton of Errigal Heights, The Glen, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to the charge of trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear at Kinvara Avenue, Ballyvolane, Cork.

Judge Helen Boyle was told that the matter had been listed for trial by judge and jury but that the accused had now entered a plea of guilty to the charge against him.

Judge Boyle remanded him on continuing bail for sentence on February 4 2022.