Artery severed in Cork attack involving a large kitchen knife; man pleads guilty to assault

A young Cork man accused of stabbing another men in the leg – severing an artery – after they allegedly arranged by Snapchat to meet, has confessed to the crime.

30-year-old David Burke of Mount Carmel, Glasheen Road, Cork, was recently served with a book of evidence and has made his first appearance at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Guilty pleas

The man appeared by video link from prison and was arraigned on two charges against him.

He pleaded guilty to production of large kitchen knife and a charge of assault causing harm to the other man.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said the accused had been granted bail but had chosen not to take up bail.

“He has significant drug issues. I would ask for sentencing to be adjourned for a probation report.

“He is anxious to explore all options in terms of residential treatment,” Mr Boyle BL said.

Judge Helen Boyle directed preparation a probation report and remanded Burke in custody for sentencing on February 11 2022.

At an earlier court hearing, Detective Garda Pat Connery of Togher garda station said, “It is alleged that at 4 pm (Monday May 10) he took a knife from his home and went to the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road and met Luke Hayes whom he knew.

“There was a fight between the two and Mr Burke stabbed him in the leg cutting an artery. An ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.

“Gardaí went to Mr Burke’s house and he was caught with blood-stained clothing and there was a blood-stained knife at his home.”

The detective said there was CCTV coverage of the assault and there was also coverage of it on a mobile phone and on a dash-cam.

Det. Garda Connery said it was alleged the defendant and injured party contacted each other through Snapchat.