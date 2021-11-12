New link road providing safe environment for cyclists and pedestrians officially opened in Cork town

A new Link Road designed to provide a safe environment for cyclists and pedestrians has been officially opened in Kanturk.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath and Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey officially opened the road on Friday.

The €1.95m Link Road, which runs from Bluepool Upper to the Mill Road, will open to traffic later this month and will improve connectivity, and access, to Kanturk Town Centre and to the new National School which is being constructed on Mill Road.

It includes footpaths, cycle tracks, two pedestrian crossings, public lighting, drainage and ducting facilities.

The 450-metre carriageway follows the path of a former railway line with a section of the original rail line unearthed during construction.

The rails have been salvaged and refurbished and will be reset as a monument to the history of the railway, with Mayor Coughlan stating the importance of incorporating history into such projects when possible.

A new Link Road has been officially opened in Kanturk by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey. Pic: Brian Lougheed

“It is wonderful that the railway heritage of Kanturk is being remembered as part of the Kanturk Link Road. The 14km railway line operated for almost 75 years, from Banteer Station on the Mallow-Killarney line, through Kanturk, to Newmarket.

“It began transporting goods and passengers in 1889 as part of efforts to provide access to more of the county. The Link Road is a continuation and an evolution of that endeavour. It encourages sustainable transport and will help alleviate traffic congestion in the town of Kanturk,” she said.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath said he is “delighted” to see the completion of the road project which he said “will really unlock the future development potential of Kanturk”.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of Cork County Council and congratulate all those involved in delivering this key project.

A key part of the recently published National Development Plan is to enhance regional connectivity to revitalise our rural towns and villages and to strengthen rural economies and communities.

“This relief road will be critical to reducing congestion in the town centre and freeing up space for small businesses. The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund has been key in delivering this project and I hope it can serve as a template for other towns throughout Cork and the country,” he said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said that Cork County Council is “committed to achieving sustainable social and economic development in rural areas” and that the Kanturk Link Road is an important project for the Council that will “facilitate further development opportunities in the surrounding area”.

The Kanturk Link Road was funded by Cork County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) as part of Project Ireland 2040.