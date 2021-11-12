Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 19:35

No plans for increased roll-out of tap-and-donate devices in Cork churches 

Earlier this week, the Dublin Archdiocese announced plans to install said tap-and-donate devices in an increased amount of churches.
No plans for increased roll-out of tap-and-donate devices in Cork churches 

Facilities for contactless payments in order to make donations to the parish easier and safer amid the ongoing pandemic were piloted in a few churches in Cork city and county earlier this year.

Amy Nolan

THERE are currently no plans for an increased roll out of tap-and-donate devices in Cork churches, the Diocese of Cork and Ross has said.

Facilities for contactless payments in order to make donations to the parish easier and safer amid the ongoing pandemic were piloted in a few churches in Cork city and county earlier this year.

However, a spokesperson for the diocese said a decision to install them in all churches has not been made.

“The devices require a broadband link to work and many of our churches are in rural areas and don’t have broadband.

“Parish Finance Committees continue to keep parish financing under review.

“Most of our parishes now also have an online donation facility on their websites,” they added.

Speaking in relation to how the contactless payment facilities have been received in Cork churches, the spokesperson said the reaction has varied among the generations of parishioners.

“Online and ‘swiping’ are favoured by younger churchgoers.

“Many of the people who were used to donating with cash or cheque continue to do so.” 

Earlier this week, the Dublin Archdiocese announced plans to install said tap-and-donate devices in an increased amount of churches.

As reported in the Business Post, card payment terminals will be installed in some 200 parishes in Dublin and other locations in the east of the country to provide a 'tap and go' donation option.

The aim of the new card terminals is to increase church collections as fewer people use cash.

It is expected that an increased amount of devices will be installed by Christmas.

Read More

Cork parishes to create funeral ministry teams to work with bereaved families 

More in this section

New link road providing safe environment for cyclists and pedestrians officially opened in Cork town New link road providing safe environment for cyclists and pedestrians officially opened in Cork town
Law and justice concept Man jailed for his part in violent robbery outside Cork garage
Cork town named as Ireland's Tidiest Large Town at annual TidyTowns awards ceremony Cork town named as Ireland's Tidiest Large Town at annual TidyTowns awards ceremony
religion
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Chief witness in Cork murder trial should not have been allowed to give evidence via videolink, appeal told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more