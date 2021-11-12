No plans for increased roll-out of tap-and-donate devices in Cork churches 

THERE are currently no plans for an increased roll out of tap-and-donate devices in Cork churches, the Diocese of Cork and Ross has said.

Facilities for contactless payments in order to make donations to the parish easier and safer amid the ongoing pandemic were piloted in a few churches in Cork city and county earlier this year.

However, a spokesperson for the diocese said a decision to install them in all churches has not been made.

“The devices require a broadband link to work and many of our churches are in rural areas and don’t have broadband.

“Parish Finance Committees continue to keep parish financing under review.

“Most of our parishes now also have an online donation facility on their websites,” they added.

Speaking in relation to how the contactless payment facilities have been received in Cork churches, the spokesperson said the reaction has varied among the generations of parishioners.

“Online and ‘swiping’ are favoured by younger churchgoers.

“Many of the people who were used to donating with cash or cheque continue to do so.”

Earlier this week, the Dublin Archdiocese announced plans to install said tap-and-donate devices in an increased amount of churches.

As reported in the Business Post, card payment terminals will be installed in some 200 parishes in Dublin and other locations in the east of the country to provide a 'tap and go' donation option.

The aim of the new card terminals is to increase church collections as fewer people use cash.

It is expected that an increased amount of devices will be installed by Christmas.