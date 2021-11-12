Cork town named as Ireland's Tidiest Large Town at annual TidyTowns awards ceremony

COBH has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town.

The announcement was made at a scaled-back event held in the RDS today with a small number of representatives present from this year’s entries to the competition.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced Ennis, Co. Clare as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021.

Ennis was judged to be the best from a number of 847 entries to the competition.

The event was streamed live to thousands of TidyTowns volunteers around the country who were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Minister Humphreys said:

“I want to congratulate Ennis and all of the other deserving prize-winners announced today. It has not been easy for TidyTowns groups during what has been an unprecedented period,” she said.

Minister Humphreys added:

“Like all sections of society, the pandemic has prohibited us from participating in the things we enjoy within our own communities."

"I want to commend the hundreds of groups and thousands of volunteers who, in the face of adversity, put their community first and continued to make their areas better places to live and work and to visit, all the while, adhering to social distancing and public health guidelines,” she added.

Cobh has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town.

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.5 million in funding to support the work of individual TidyTowns Committees around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.

The Minister said:

“I am delighted to be able to announce that I have secured funding of €1.5 million to directly support the TidyTowns committees who, through their efforts, bring out the best in their towns and villages. In total, 1,022 TidyTowns groups across the country will be eligible to benefit from this investment.”

Mr. Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu commented after the awards:

“2021 was another landmark year for SuperValu TidyTowns. We now have a record 1,022 groups engaging in the competition, with a record 847 entries this year."

"I’d particularly like to mention the new committees and encourage their participation into the future. The level and quality of the projects that you all delivered across all categories is astounding.

Mr Allen continued:

“At its heart, the SuperValu TidyTowns competition is the public expression of the work countless individuals undertake to build community spirit and make their local area a better place in which to live and work. The incredible committee members, in collaboration with our network of independent retailers, share our desire to build thriving, sustainable communities,” he added.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition has been in existence since 1958. The SuperValu TidyTowns competition is organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development and sponsored by SuperValu who have sponsored the competition since 1991.