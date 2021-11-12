Cork County Council launches project on 1912-23 revolutionary period

CORK County Council has launched a new project that aims to increase knowledge of the county’s 1912 to 1923 revolutionary period.

The project will audit and record various memorials from across the county to create a “powerful” commemoration resource that is hoped to someday be used to create an interactive map for the public.

The initiative is being completed as part of the Decade of Centenaries programme and the aim is to help people interpret how the events of the period have been remembered.

Memorials commemorating the War of Independence and the Civil War will be documented as part of the project, as well as lesser-known sites and socially relevant events, such as the Representation of the People Act of 1918 which gave women the right to vote for the first time.

To create the database, researchers will be reaching out to a wide variety of groups including historical societies, community groups, churches, political parties, An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces, and organisations such as the National Graves Association.

Cork County Council’s Commemorations Committee has appointed Mac Conmara Heritage Consultants to carry out the project.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan said that the project was “a wonderful initiative”.

“The audit sets out to be inclusive, while also recognising that we cannot ignore differences and divisions that existed within our county during that time. There are monuments and memorials to key people and events from a century ago in almost every village, town, and parish in County Cork. This project plays an important role in ensuring that these monuments and the events of 100 years ago will not be forgotten.”

Council staff, members of the public, local history societies, churches, and community groups are being invited to submit details on sites for consideration. To request a survey record sheet email commemorations@corkcoco.ie