Irish Water improvement works to be carried out in Cork suburb from November 15-19

THERE will be disruptions to the water supply network in Douglas village over the coming days as Irish Water is scheduled to replace valves on the water supply network.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing valves on the water supply network in Douglas village to optimise network performance.

Works are due each night from Monday 15 November through to Thursday night November 18/Friday Morning November 19. The work will begin at 8pm every evening and will conclude at 4am the next morning.

The completion of valve replacement works each night means that the impacted area will reduce throughout the week as the works progress.

Irish Water wishes to advise customers on Church Road, West Douglas Street, Elm Grove, Galways Lane, Grosvenor Mews, St Patricks Woollen Mills area, Church Street, The Pond Bank, East Douglas Street, Carrigaline Road, the Douglas Relief Road, East Village, Gartan Park, Douglas Close, The Gardens, Douglas Lawn and Adare Mews that there may be disruption to water supply from 8pm on Monday, November 15 until 4am on Tuesday, November 16.

From 8pm Tuesday 16 to 4am Wednesday, November 17 and from 8pm Wednesday, November 17 to 4am Thursday, November 18 there may be disruption to the water supply to customers on Church Road, West Douglas Street, St Patrick's Woollen Mills area, Church Street, The Pond Bank, East Douglas Street, Carrigaline Road, the Douglas Relief Road, East Village, Gartan Park, Douglas Close, The Gardens, Douglas Lawn and Adare Mews.

Customers on Church Road, West Douglas Street, St Patrick's Woollen Mills area, Church Street, The Pond Bank, East Douglas Street, Carrigaline Road and the Douglas Relief Road may experience disruption to water supply from 8pm on Thursday, November 18 to 4am Friday, November 19.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; the water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.

These works are being carried out to ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.