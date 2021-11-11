Indiependence unveils first acts for next year's festival

Indiependence, one of Cork’s most popular and longest-running festivals, has unveiled its headliners and first acts set to perform next year.

Bastille, Fatboy Slim and Rudimental will headline the three nights over the August Bank Holiday weekend in Mitchelstown, while a first volley of acts have also been revealed.

Legendary DJ, Fatboy Slim, will play INDIE for the first time while award-winning UK drum and bass act Rudimental will play their first ever show in Cork at the festival.

Bastille have already established themselves as firm live favourites at INDIE, having delivered memorable performances in 2013 and 2019.

Some of the best break out pop artists from Ireland and the UK have also been announced, including Becky Hill and Lyra, while Icelandic sensation Daði Freyr is set for his first Irish festival appearance at INDIE22.

Dec Pierce will bring his Block Rockin' Beats and joining him at INDIE22 are some of this country's most diverse and fastest-rising artists in Erica Cody, Jafaris, Lea Heart, Róisín O, Soulé and The Scratch.

Organisers have said many more announcements will be made over the coming months.

Both this year and last INDIE, which typically attracts music lovers in their droves to Mitchelstown, was scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After a couple of years away and all the turmoil that included it’s really great to be announcing such huge headliners for INDIE next year,” INDIE22 Director Mark Noonan said.

"We really feel that we’ve struck a good balance here and with lots more acts still to be announced - we think it’s one of our strongest line ups to date.

"We are as ever delighted to announce some wonderful new talent who we think could be the headliners of the future."

INDIE has grown into one of Ireland’s most successful and longest-running festivals since it began life in Mitchelstown in 2006.

INDIE19 saw performances from headliners including Lewis Capaldi, Biffy Clyro, Catfish & the Bottlemen, and Gavin James, with 15,000 people descending on the picturesque Galtee Mountains site.

