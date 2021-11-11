More than 4,000 people in Cork remain affected by boil water notice

Over 4,000 people are without clean water for the third week running, due to a boil water notice reissued in the Macroom area.

Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas are affected by the notice that was first issued on October 20.

Irish Water issued a statement highlighting that the Boil Water Notice remains in place as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply.

Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to implement solutions at to rectify the issues at Macroom Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead said:

“Recommissioning of the plant is nearing completion as we continue to carry out tank cleaning and instrument calibration. In consultation with the HSE, we are still sampling and testing the water supply with the aim of lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as it is safe to do so.

“I would like to thank everyone in Macroom for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community. Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority. We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice.

“I would again like to remind all customers supplied by Macroom Public Water Supply that water must be boiled for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing your teeth, and preparing baby formula. If you are unsure about what the water can and cannot be used for, please go to the Irish Water website or contact our customer care team. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.”

Anyone who is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, should contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website enter the property’s Eircode and then click the ‘More Details’ tab. You will then see if your property is on the Boil Water Notice.