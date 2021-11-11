McDonald's to reopen in busy Cork town: 20 new jobs created

THE reopening of the McDonald’s restaurant in Mallow following a major refurbishment and investment will help create 20 new jobs in the local community.

The investment of €1.5 million will create an additional 20 jobs for the local community, taking the total number of employees to 60.

The McDonald’s Mallow restaurant will now feature a host of new digital facilities, all designed with changing customer needs in mind including table service and touch screen self-order kiosks, which will deliver a more customised and efficient service for customers.

McDonald’s Mallow restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Jim Ronayne.

Mr Ronayne who also operates McDonald’s restaurants in Commons Road, Blackpool Shopping Centre, Musgrave Park, Clonmel, Douglas, said:

“I am really excited to expand on the McDonald’s Mallow restaurant.

"I am particularly pleased to be able to provide over 20 new full and part-time positions."

“McDonald’s offers excellent opportunities for career development and as always, we will be developing our own managers from within the business through continuous, structured training and education,” he added.

Alistair Reed Director of Operations and Franchising at McDonald's Ireland and UK said:

“In the 44 years since McDonald’s opened its first restaurant on Grafton Street, it has become a fixture in towns and cities across the country, creating employment, investing in local communities, and supporting Irish food suppliers.”

McDonald’s Mallow will be the first McDonald’s restaurant in Ireland to introduce a transporter, which will bring the food from the kitchen to the drive-thru window.

The refurbishment has also increased the capacity of the restaurant by 40% and can now seat 125 customers.

Like all McDonald’s restaurants across Ireland, the beef, bacon, milk, water, and eggs served in McDonald's Mallow are 100% Irish.

McDonald’s Mallow will be open from 7am to midnight, Monday to Sunday inclusive.