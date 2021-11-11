Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 15:20

Bishop reluctantly moves diocesan synod online

Bishop reluctantly moves diocesan synod online

Bishop Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, pictured against the backdrop of St. Fin Barre's Cathedral in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

THE annual Diocesan Synod, organised by Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Paul Colton, which involves clergy and lay representatives from the diocese, will not be held in person as planned, but will now take place online.

The ceremony will take place on November 27 at 11am in a video conference format.

Writing to the clergy and lay members of the Cork, Cloyne and Ross Diocesan Synod, Bishop Colton said he had been looking forward to the meeting, which was planned to be held in person at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

However, the bishop said in the interests of health and safety an online forum was decided on instead.

“When I planned this year’s meeting for November 27 and arranged for it to be held in person in the Rochestown Park Hotel, I was looking forward, after an extended period of not gathering in a way that is so vital and energising for our life and fellowship as a diocese, to being in the same room with you all once again. I fully expected that I was safe in choosing what was then a distant date.

“We now know, however, that the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic is more volatile and complex than we anticipated.

“From news reports, we know that we are still not living in a settled and safe period. Moreover, we are all, particularly those of us in certain age groups, being urged to take personal responsibility and to restrict our contact with one another.

“Taking all this into account and being conscious of my pastoral responsibility as your bishop, I have decided not to pursue a course that might be imprudent or which might lead you into jeopardy.

“I have decided, with disappointment it has to be said, that the wise course of action is that we should not meet in person this year, once again, but that a brief functional meeting should take place using video conferencing facilities instead.”

Read More

Plans afoot for more than six dozen homes near Blarney

More in this section

Man charged in connection with alleged sexual assault of woman in Fermoy remanded in custody following court appearance Man charged in connection with alleged sexual assault of woman in Fermoy remanded in custody following court appearance
Latest: Man charged with assault and attempted robbery of woman in Fermoy to appear in court Latest: Man charged with assault and attempted robbery of woman in Fermoy to appear in court
Woman visiting prisoner at Cork facility caught with drugs concealed in her bra  Woman visiting prisoner at Cork facility caught with drugs concealed in her bra 
religion
Architect designing a commercial building

Plans afoot for more than six dozen homes near Blarney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more