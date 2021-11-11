Well known bookseller to open new shop in Cork this weekend

Popular bookseller Dubray is poised to open its first shop in Cork this weekend.

The new 2,500 sq ft shop, located at 83-85 Patrick Street on the corner of Carey’s Lane, will boast 10,000 titles over two floors.

Dubray said it has "long aspired" to open in Cork and was looking for "a busy city centre location that would be on a par with their flagship store on Grafton Street".

It added that the "thriving arts scene, wealth of local writing talent and a strong publishing tradition in Cork" made it an obvious choice for a new bookshop.

The company began as a single shop in Bray in 1973 and the addition of the new shop in Cork, as well as a new shop in Dublin, brings the group to ten stores in Ireland.

The opening of the two new bookshops has created 25 jobs.

The company is managed by former chair of Bookselling Ireland and Board Member of the Irish Book Awards, Maria Dickenson, who has over 25 years of experience in the trade.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the two new shops, she said the group is delighted to be opening ahead of Christmas, "in well-loved locations". "While the Covid period has been challenging for bookshops, there is a huge appetite for reading in Ireland which in many ways was strengthened by lockdown.

"Our team are very excited to start recommending books to customers in both Cork and Dundrum Town Centre," she added.

Dubray’s seventh and newest Dublin shop will be located on the second level in Dundrum Shopping Centre.

The 2,000 square foot shop will include a wide selection of books, classics old and new, and a wide range of cards, gifts, toys, and stationery to complement the book range.

Both new shops will offer Dubray’s popular Staff Recommended Reads and the Dubray Children’s Favourites which have been selected by a team of children’s booksellers.

A Book Subscription Service and Personal Book Shopper Experience will also be available in the new shops.

The new Cork and Dublin shops will open this Saturday, November 13.