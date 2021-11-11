Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 08:23

Latest: Man charged with assault and attempted robbery of woman in Fermoy to appear in court

A Garda at one of the entrances to St. Colman's College pitches and Health Campus in Fermoy, Co Cork where they are investigating an assault on a woman in her 50's. Picture Dan Linehan

The man in his 20s arrested in connection with an assault and attempted robbery of a wonan in Fermoy that occurred last Sunday evening, has been charged.

He is expected to appear at a special sitting of Fermoy District Court on this morning at 9:30am.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was walking her dog at the recreational walk around St Colman's pitches when she was assaulted by a man who later fled.

It is understood two people came to her aid, causing the attacker to flee the scene. The attack took place at approximately 6:40pm on Sunday.

Gardaí cordoned off the area around the pitches, conducted door-to-door inquiries and called in the Garda dog unit.

Searches of the area were conducted and local CCTV is being examined as part of the investigation.

Latest: Gardaí appeal for help following Fermoy assault; man involved may have face and neck injuries 

