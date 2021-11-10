Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 22:16

Minister Simon Harris praises Cork Training Centre during visit 

Andrew O’Connor, carpentry and joinery apprentice, with Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, and Denis Leamy, Chief Executive Cork ETB, during the minister’s visit to the Cork Training Centre. Picture: Jim Coughlan

John Bohane

AS part of an official visit to Cork in recent days, the Minister for Higher and Further Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris expressed high praise for Cork Training Centre, the largest facility of its kind in the country.

During the tour, Minister Harris was shown Cork Training Centre’s two carpentry and joinery workshops, witnessing how apprentices are trained in various elements of the carpentry trade to prepare them for various work environments, including house building, commercial construction and large industrial projects.

Minister Harris praised the efforts of instructors, staff and students for successfully transitioning through a challenging period, adding that he was “extremely impressed with the facility.”

The Minister said: “It is vital that people are retrained and reskilled in areas where there are skills shortages or in areas where there will be economic growth. This is something the Cork ETB is doing incredibly well,” he said.

Minister Harris added: “It is critically important Government and industry focus now on the areas where we need people and talent and it is really heartening to see the excellent work of Cork ETB in that regard.”

Manager of Further Education and Training Provision and Support Services, Fiona Sneddon said Cork Education and Training Board welcomed the opportunity to provide Minister Harris with an overview of its Further Education and Training services.

She said: “The visit provided the Minister with an opportunity to engage with the people who are at the centre of our services, our learners, and to gain a greater understanding of their needs and requirements.”

Cork Education and Training Board also provides a range of other training options through Cork Training Centre, both full and part-time, delivering apprenticeships in software design, computer networking and cyber security, as well as craft butchery and commis chef.

Minister Harris was also introduced to several participants on the new National Commis Chef apprenticeship.

