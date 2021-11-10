Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 21:30

Woman visiting prisoner at Cork facility caught with drugs concealed in her bra 

The value of the drugs was €20 for the heroin and €15 for the Alprazolam.
The incident occurred on August 30 2019 at the prison on Rathmore Road. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Liam Heylin

A young woman visiting a prisoner at Cork Prison was caught with drugs concealed in her bra.

This occurred on August 30 2019 at the prison on Rathmore Road.

Now at Cork District Court, Jessica Collins of 25 The Court, Harbour Heights, Passage West, County Cork, has pleaded guilty to charges of possessing the Diamorphine (heroin) and Alprazolam tablets, and bringing the drugs into Cork Prison.

Inspector Seán McCarthy said at Cork District Court that the small quantities of the drugs were concealed in the defendant’s bra.

The inspector said she had one previous conviction for having drugs for her own use, for which she was fined in January 2018.

In this case the value of the drugs was €20 for the heroin and €15 for the Alprazolam.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the young woman was pressurised and that there was an element of harassment – borne out by messages on her phone – to get her to bring the drugs into the prison.

Mr Burke said the defendant had been living in Togher at the time but now lived in Passage.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined her €150 for bringing the drugs into the prison and took into consideration the related charge of simply having the drugs in her possession, at Cork District Court.

Man pleads guilty to assaulting woman at Cork church 

Man pleads guilty to assaulting woman at Cork church 

