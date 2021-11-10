Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 21:26

Man pleads guilty to assaulting woman at Cork church 

William Donohoe of 13 Friar Street, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Liam Heylin

A 31-year-old man has confessed to a charge of assaulting a woman at a church in Mallow on New Year’s Day 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 1 2019 at Church of Resurrection, Bellevue, Mallow, County Cork, he did assault a woman.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said of Donohoe, “He is in custody for this. He was arrested on a European arrest warrant.” 

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused in custody until November 19 for sentencing.

So far, no details of the background to the case have been given at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

