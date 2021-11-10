West Cork bookshop named among regional winners of ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year 2021’

A West Cork bookshop has been named as one of five regional winners of the ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year 2021’, a new category in the An Post Irish Book Awards.

Kerr’s Bookshop in Clonakilty won the accolade along with Little Acorns Bookstore in Derry, Kenny’s Bookshop and Art Gallery in Galway, Maynooth Bookshop in Kildare and The Company of Books in Dublin.

Each regional winner will receive a certificate of recognition from the An Post Irish Book Awards.

The overall winner will be named at the An Post Irish Book Awards on November 23 and will receive a prize of €5,000 worth of business services from An Post Commerce.

Each year, the annual literary event, which promotes Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible, brings together a vast community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians – to recognise the very best of new and established Irish writing talent.

The ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ category was added to the award line-up this year to acknowledge the significant role played by independent bookshops and local bookstore chain branches right across the country in helping their local communities to find the titles of their choice, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Treacy, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, congratulated the five regional winners and encouraged people to support their local bookshops.

“This year, we wanted to acknowledge bookshops across Ireland in this new category for the extraordinary impact they have made to their customers and communities in 2021.

“Ireland is blessed with many wonderful bookshops - chains and independents - so this Christmas, I would urge readers to visit their local bookshops and support Irish writers.” Aoife Roantree, Chair of Bookselling Ireland, said all five bookshops shortlisted have been recognised for “their passion, perseverance, creativity, and hard work over the past 18 months”.

“This new category reminds us that even in difficult times, the love and enthusiasm for books in Ireland is as strong as ever,” she continued.

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, said An Post is thrilled to honour bookshops with the new category this year.

“These shortlisted bookstores love their customers and communities, and are loved back by them in return,” he added.

The winners of the 2021 An Post Irish Book Awards will be announced at a live in-person ceremony on Tuesday, November 23 in the Convention Centre in Dublin.

The event will also be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend.

A one-hour special on the awards will be broadcast on RTÉ One television on Wednesday, December 8.