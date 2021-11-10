Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 11:50

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Douglas to see consultant psychiatrist

A 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Douglas area has a meeting scheduled with a consultant psychiatrist. The case has been adjourned a number of times for this to happen. Picture: iStock

Liam Heyin

A 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Douglas area has a meeting scheduled with a consultant psychiatrist.

The case has been adjourned a number of times for this to happen. 

Now defence barrister, Áine Moynihan, said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, “I am happy to say he will be seen on November 18 by a consultant psychiatrist.” 

Free legal aid was extended for the accused man Patrick Vaughan to see the psychiatrist.

The case was adjourned by Judge James McCourt until November 26.

While it is likely to be further adjourned as the psychiatrist’s report is not expected to be ready by that date, it was put back until then to clarify the defendant’s attendance with the psychiatrist.

First court appearance

When the 62-year-old appeared at Cork District Court originally on the charge he complained, “Your honour, I don’t know why I am here.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher explained, “You are charged with sexually assaulting a female.” 

Vaughan replied to the judge, “That could be anything.”

Vaughan is charged with carrying out a sexual assault on a woman on Douglas Road in Cork on Friday, May 7 2020.

Patrick Vaughan was required to sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am and 9pm, live at his home at Oaklodge, Douglas Road, Cork, and not to approach any females who are not relations or close associates of his in a public place.

