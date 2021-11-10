Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 09:10

Cork man confesses to dangerous driving and endangering the life of a woman

Tom Creed defence senior counsel said the offences related to driving and there would be repercussions for his driving after the sentence was imposed. He said this would have a serious impact on his work as a farmer.

A 29-year-old Mallow man confessed to endangering the life of a woman by his driving in the Buttevant area last year.

Darragh O’Keeffe of Ballinguile, Churchtown, Mallow, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to endangerment at Buttevant and dangerous driving at Churchtown.

The first charge states that on June 7 2020 at L1320 Buttevant, County Cork, he intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct, namely driving of a black Toyota Landcruiser, in a dangerous and reckless manner, by pursuing the woman in her car while he was driving on the wrong side of the road and reversing towards her, thereby forcing her to take evasive action to avoid a collision which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Churchtown, Mallow, on the same date.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said that a victim impact statement in the case would be required.

The barrister also indicated that the prosecution planned to show a video of the endangerment in the course of the sentencing hearing. The recording came from a dash-cam, Ms Kelly said.

The defendant has no previous convictions.

Repercussions

Tom Creed defence senior counsel said the offences related to driving and there would be repercussions for his driving after the sentence was imposed. He said this would have a serious impact on his work as a farmer.

Mr Creed sought an adjournment of sentence until February.

However, Judge James McCourt said, “I think it should be dealt with in these sessions… It would be in ease of everyone to have the matter concluded at the end of the sessions.” 

Sentencing was adjourned until November 25.

So far, no background details have been given in court on the circumstances that gave rise to the endangerment and dangerous driving charges.

