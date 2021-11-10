Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 07:22

'He was big into making links between gardaí and the community': Posthumous award for Cork garda sergeant

Antoinette Cunningham General Secretary AGSI (fouth from left) presenting Pauline Flahive who accepted the AGSI Excellence Award posthumously on behalf of her late husband Sgt. Ben Flahive with his sons Brian and Kevin and his sister Miriam at the AGSI Conference dinner in the Great Southern, Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Ann Murphy

A CORK garda sergeant has been honoured posthumously at a Garda conference in Killarney.

Sergeant Ben Flahive, who was the sergeant-in-charge of the Juvenile Diversion Programme for Cork City and county, died in October 2019, following an illness.

Last night, his wife Pauline and sons Kevin and Brian accepted a posthumous Award for Excellence after a proposal to honour him by the Cork City branch of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

The award was presented to his family during the AGSI’s annual conference in Killarney.

Pat Lyons of the Cork City branch said Sgt Flahive was very popular across sectors of society in the city, especially with young people.

Sergeant Ben Flahive, who was the sergeant-in-charge of the Juvenile Diversion Programme for Cork City and county, died in October 2019, following an illness. His family accepted a posthumous Award for Excellence on his behalf during the AGSI's annual conference in Killarney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Sergeant Ben Flahive, who was the sergeant-in-charge of the Juvenile Diversion Programme for Cork City and county, died in October 2019, following an illness. His family accepted a posthumous Award for Excellence on his behalf during the AGSI’s annual conference in Killarney. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

He went on to become sergeant-in-charge of community policing in Cork City before becoming the sergeant-in-charge of the juvenile diversion unit.

Sgt Lyons said: “Most of his career was in the community, and specifically with young people.

“He was involved with the Justice Projects and the Garda Youth Awards.

“He was the driving force behind the youth awards. He was big into making links between gardaí and the community.”

Originally a native of Doneraile in North Cork, Sgt Flahive was a member of Douglas GAA club and had been active in underage GAA at county level in Cork.

Sgt Lyons said: “He was also a selector at underage level with Cork.”

