Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 19:45

Cork-based garda suspended from duty in investigation into false allegations made against members of force  

The man was arrested this morning and was taken to Cahir garda station. 
Cork-based garda suspended from duty in investigation into false allegations made against members of force  

The communications were sent to garda management and the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission. Pic; Larry Cummins

Ann Murphy

A CORK-BASED garda has been suspended from duty in an investigation into the alleged sending of communications containing false allegations against members of the organisation.

The man was arrested this morning in connection with the investigation and was taken to Cahir garda station, where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. 

The communications were sent to garda management and the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.

A garda spokesman said earlier today that the man had been arrested on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law Act 1976. 

This evening, a garda spokesman said: "The male in his 20s has been released without charge. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"He has been suspended from duty as a member of An Garda Síochána."

More in this section

Suspended sentence for Cork man who caught partner by throat and threatened to kill her Suspended sentence for Cork man who caught partner by throat and threatened to kill her
Businesses failing to enforce Covid pass rules ‘do not deserve to remain open’, says Cork minister Businesses failing to enforce Covid pass rules ‘do not deserve to remain open’, says Cork minister
Man (20s) arrested in relation to assault  and attempted robbery in Fermoy  Man (20s) arrested in relation to assault  and attempted robbery in Fermoy 
Cork company expanding operations with 30 new positions

Cork company expanding operations with 30 new positions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more