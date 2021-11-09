Cork-based garda suspended from duty in investigation into false allegations made against members of force  

A CORK-BASED garda has been suspended from duty in an investigation into the alleged sending of communications containing false allegations against members of the organisation.

The man was arrested this morning in connection with the investigation and was taken to Cahir garda station, where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The communications were sent to garda management and the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.

A garda spokesman said earlier today that the man had been arrested on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law Act 1976.

This evening, a garda spokesman said: "The male in his 20s has been released without charge. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"He has been suspended from duty as a member of An Garda Síochána."