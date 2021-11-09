Man (20s) arrested in relation to assault  and attempted robbery in Fermoy 

GARDAÍ investigating an assault and attempted robbery incident that occurred on the evening of Sunday in Fermoy have arrested a man in his 20s.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Fermoy Garda station.

An assault and attempted robbery of a woman took place in Fermoy on Sunday evening.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was walking her dog at the recreational walk around St Colman's pitches when she was assaulted by a man who later fled.

It is understood two people came to her aid, causing the attacker to flee the scene. The attack took place at approximately 6:40pm.

Gardaí cordoned off the area around the pitches, conducted door-to-door inquiries and called in the Garda dog unit.

Searches of the area were conducted and local CCTV is being examined as part of the investigation.