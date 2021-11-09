Gardaí targeting bogus traders across Cork city today

CORK gardaí are targeting bogus trader operations today with a number of checkpoints set up across the city.

As part of ongoing crime prevention activities in Cork City, Gardaí from the Cork City Division are conducting a ‘day of action’ targeting the bogus traders and related criminal activity.

Gardaí continue to focus on those targeting vulnerable citizens and throughout the day crime prevention clinics will be held at key locations including Blackpool, Wilton and Merchants Quay shopping centres.

Multi-agency checkpoints will be carried out across the Cork City Division involving local Garda Units, Garda Roads Policing, local Detectives and Department of Social Welfare personnel.

The Garda Crime Prevention Officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said, "Despite recent warnings, people are still allowing bogus and rogue traders access to their homes. In many cases they carry out poorly finished works at inflated prices. In other cases, large deposits are taken and no work carried out.

One of the best crime prevention tools we have is good neighbours. If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area, let them know and always contact local Gardaí.

If you are planning to have works carried out, always follow our Crime Prevention Advice "

For further crime prevention advice regarding bogus traders and callers please see this Garda document.