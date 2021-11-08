Justice Minister tells AGSI conference there have been times she has felt unsafe 

THE Minister for Justice Helen McEntee says there have been certain times when she has felt unsafe.

Speaking to the media at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Minister McEntee said that her department is currently carrying out a review of the safety of office holders, following recent incidents including a protest outside the home of An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

She said: “We will obviously await the response to that review.”

At present, Fianna Fáil’s Senator Malcolm Byrne is bringing the Protection of Private Residences against Targeted Picketing Bill before Oireachtas.

Minister McEntee said she has not yet seen the detail in the bill but she said: “obviously we will consider anything that is put forward.”

Meanwhile, in his address to delegates, the president of the AGSI, Paul Curran, slammed the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill.

He said the association is not against “anti-transformation”.

But he said that the proposal to give extended powers to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission “are without proper justification and it is our belief that these powers will encroach on the legal, constitutional, and privacy rights of members of AGSI who, as citizens as well as members of An Garda Síochána must be afforded these basic rights”.

And he said that AGSI feels the proposed legislation “creates a multi-layered, confusing and complex system of boards and bodies whose functions are similar but all who require independent and individual accountability, to such a degree one would question how the Garda organisation can function when different layers of oversight may have different visions for how it can effectively operate”.

The AGSI’s criticism of the bill follows similar criticism from the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, recently.

Reacting to the AGSI’s criticism, Minister McEntee said this bill, in particular, is “about keeping people safe, it is about people feeling safe and it is about supporting members of An Garda Síochána to do their job in that regard.”

She said she appreciated that there are different views on it.

She added: “It is quite a significant bill but what I want to ensure is that that key element – keeping people safe – is the core element of what we do. Of course I am willing to listen to any of the concerns that members have, that the Commissioner has, and take that into account as we go through what is a lengthy process.”