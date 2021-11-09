Cork councillors hail High Court ruling over retail centre plan

Vindicated, delighted and relieved was the reaction from Cork County Councillors to the recent High Court decision over a minister's direction that it should annul a change to the council’s development plan which provides for a €100m retail "outlet centre" in the east of the county.

The direction related to a variation to the County Development plan made by councillors, and supported by chief executive Tim Lucey.

The Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR), which independently assesses councils' forward planning and zoning decisions, recommended to the Minister for Housing, Government and Local Heritage that the decision should be reversed and last December the Minister issued a direction to the council that it cancel the decision.

In a judgment on Friday, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys quashed the Minister's direction.

He said, among other things, the Minister incorrectly proceeded on the basis an updated retail strategy was required.

At Monday’s council meeting, Fine Gael Councillor Michael Hegarty asked for a suspension of standing orders to discuss the ruling.

Councillors welcomed the decision at a meeting of Cork County Council on Monday. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mr Hegarty said Friday’s decision was the right one and suggested that the issue should be raised in the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath described the court ruling as a significant decision that was a great vindication of the council.

He also said he would like to see knock-on effects for other local authorities.

“I hope there are widespread consequences across the country,” he said.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy said it was a great day for local democracy, not just in Cork but throughout the country. Mr Murphy said he thought there would be reverberations all throughout the political field following this judgement.

“There is a lot of solace to be taken from this decision,” he said.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Frank O’Flynn described it as a “victory for democracy.”

Independent Councillor Marcia D’Alton raised the unfinished business of the allocation of costs but Chief Executive Tim Lucey said he was confident, given the ruling, they would be awarded in favour of the local authority.

Mr Lucey said this case would need to be revisited due to some outstanding issues, but said the judgement speaks for itself.