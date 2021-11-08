€8,000 stash of cocaine recovered in search of teenager's home in Cork city

An €8,000 stash of cocaine was recovered in a search of a teenager’s home in Cork together with 280 baggies for dealing small quantities of the drug.

Garda Shane Halligan testified that at 7.30 pm on October 19 2020 gardaí went to 135 Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork – the home of Christian Morey.

Officers executed a search warrant and commenced searching.

Garda Halligan said they found €8,050 worth of suspected cocaine in a bag on Christian Morey’s person.

“We also found 280 baggies and a weighing scales in his bedroom,” Garda Halligan said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Morey was informed at 8 pm that evening that he was being arrested. He was cautioned and conveyed to Gurranabraher garda station for interview.

“He made full admissions that he had the drugs for sale or supply. He was 18 years old at the time,” Garda Halligan said.

Morey, who is now 19, was represented in court by Emmet Boyle barrister.

Mr Boyle BL said of the teenager, “He was not in any way mendacious or seeking to minimise his liability.

“He is in custody since September 7 in respect of this case.”

The defence barrister said the reason for the accused being remanded in custody was that he had failed to appear in court for an earlier hearing.

“He was 18 years at the time of the offence. Others were present in the home at the time. When he was asked to produce them he did so without reluctance or mendacity.

“He was educated in non-mainstream education,” Mr Boyle said.

Judge Patricia Ryan, President of the Circuit Court, said, “I would like to get a probation and welfare report. I am concerned that the amount of the cache was large and he is a very young man. And he had drug paraphernalia when searched.”

While it was uncertain if a probation report could be prepared in a short period, the judge adjourned sentencing until November 26 with the accused in continuing custody.