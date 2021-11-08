Casino gambling addict offers to repay social welfare fraud over 20+ years 

A casino gambling addict who fraudulently claimed €37,500 social welfare has made a repayment proposal that would take almost 22 years to complete.

Garda Michael Nagle said the accused was repaying the stolen money at a rate of just over €30 per week. This is being deducted at source in a social welfare payment which she is now claiming legitimately.

Judge Helen Boyle said, “I would like to see a little more repayment being put in place.

"I wonder have all avenues been exhausted to raise more significant recompense.

“I will put it back to the next sessions on February 4 2022. That is without any promise being made to the defendant (in terms of the nature of the sentencing).”

Guilty plea

40-year-old Justyna Jozwiak of Convent Road, Doneraile, County Cork, previously pleaded guilty to the crime at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Jozwiak admitted multiple charges of claiming social welfare payments to which she was not entitled in respect of paying rent on a house.

She also confessed to theft charges amounting to a total of €37,500.

Background

Garda Michael Nagle explained the background to the fraudulent claims made by the accused.

Between June and August 2019 she was receiving an emergency accommodation allowance to which she was genuinely entitled.

But then in August 2019 Cork County Council provided her with accommodation in Doneraile. However, she continued to claim the emergency allowance after that – claiming a total of €35,700 despite having accommodation.

The offence involved her presenting forged invoices in furtherance of her false claims. The matter came to light when the department and the local authority realised that she was – on paper – living at two different addresses.

When challenged in relation to the matter she admitted creating invoices for rent she pretended to paying and receiving cheques.

Defence barrister, Nikki O’Sullivan, said the accused was heavily addicted to gambling in casinos. She said the Covid lockdown had been of some benefit in making it impossible for the accused to go to casinos. And the defendant weaned herself off gambling.

Ms O’Sullivan said it was not a case where the accused was getting money for going on holidays or lifestyle spending of that nature.