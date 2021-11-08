Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 11:56

'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Cork woman battling eating disorder set to get treatment

Friends of 31-year-old Lisa Murphy set up a GoFundMe campaign last week in an attempt to raise money for inpatient treatment she believes will save her life.
'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Cork woman battling eating disorder set to get treatment

Cork woman Lisa Murphy who has an eating disorder and has been forced to go public with her struggle to get life-saving help. The 31-year-old has raised more than 40,000 euro in two days to fund private treatment for an eating disorder.

Ann Murphy

THE woman for whom €60,000 was raised through crowdfunding for private treatment for eating disorders says she has been given a “sense of hope for the first time in a long time”.

Friends of 31-year-old Lisa Murphy set up a GoFundMe campaign last week in an attempt to raise money for inpatient treatment she believes will save her life.

Ms Murphy said “inadequate” services provided by the public health system meant she had to seek help from the public to pay for a 12-week programme which costs €60,000.

Despite anonymous pleas in The Echo earlier this year following a suicide attempt, she was not able to secure a place in one of just three hospital beds offered by the HSE.

On Friday evening, the fundraising target was surpassed, after just three days.

She said the support has “given me a sense of hope for the first time in a long time.” 

She told The Echo: “I can't express enough how grateful I am for the level of support and kindness that people have shown over the past week. Thank you to every single person who reached out, donated, and/or shared the GoFundMe page to get the word out there. 

"It's difficult to process the amount of support I've received, and I will never be able to thank people enough. 

"I haven't been able to respond to most messages yet, but I find myself reading and re-reading them to keep myself going.” 

She added: “My friends and family have been absolutely amazing, I could not have gotten through this week without them, and I will be forever grateful. 

"Childhood friends, people I haven't seen in years and years, colleagues, complete strangers, people I've met only once or twice, have all reached out to show their support. 

"Journalists and broadcasters were kind enough to provide me with a platform to share my story.” 

She said she wanted to give an “enormous thank you from the bottom of my heart” to those who helped her.

She is now waiting to secure a bed in a private clinic in Dublin.

Read More

'This is the only chance I have to survive': Cork woman fears she will die without inpatient treatment for eating disorder

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man found guilty of breaching barring order to be sentenced later this month at Cork court
Coronavirus rates Families in Cork turn to counsellors to try to convince vaccine-hesitant family members to get jabbed
Gardaí seek information on Mallow and Fermoy burglaries Gardaí seek information on Mallow and Fermoy burglaries
cork peoplecork health
Garda

Woman assaulted in Cork town; Scene currently preserved

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more