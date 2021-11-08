Woman assaulted in Cork town; Scene currently preserved

The scene of an assault in a North Cork town is preserved this morning.

Both entrances to the walkway around the St Colman's pitches in Fermoy are currently cordoned off by gardaí.

A woman in her early 50s was assaulted in the area yesterday evening.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí in Fermoy were alerted to an assault that occurred in St. Colmans Park, Fermoy on the evening of Sunday 7th November 2021.

"A woman (early 50s) was assaulted and the scene is currently preserved.

"Investigations are ongoing."