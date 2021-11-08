Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 09:26

Woman assaulted in Cork town; Scene currently preserved

Woman assaulted in Cork town; Scene currently preserved

The scene of an assault in a North Cork town is preserved this morning.

The scene of an assault in a North Cork town is preserved this morning.

Both entrances to the walkway around the St Colman's pitches in Fermoy are currently cordoned off by gardaí.

A woman in her early 50s was assaulted in the area yesterday evening.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí in Fermoy were alerted to an assault that occurred in St. Colmans Park, Fermoy on the evening of Sunday 7th November 2021.

"A woman (early 50s) was assaulted and the scene is currently preserved.

"Investigations are ongoing."

More in this section

Gardaí seek information on Mallow and Fermoy burglaries Gardaí seek information on Mallow and Fermoy burglaries
Two men appear before special sitting of Cork court after €140k drug seizure Two men appear before special sitting of Cork court after €140k drug seizure
Protest finds its voice but there is little unity on climate change among Irish people Protest finds its voice but there is little unity on climate change among Irish people
cork gardafermoy
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Man found guilty of breaching barring order to be sentenced later this month at Cork court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more